RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,088 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $109,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.68. 6,506,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,435. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

