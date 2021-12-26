Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 6.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $46,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $16,582,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. 309,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

