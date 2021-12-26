salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

