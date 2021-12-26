Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($40.90) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.54 ($52.29).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

