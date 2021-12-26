Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce sales of $60.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.35 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,876 shares of company stock valued at $456,322. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

