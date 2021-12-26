Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

