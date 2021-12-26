Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

