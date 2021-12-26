Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scientific Games by 34.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 910.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Scientific Games by 47.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $559,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.