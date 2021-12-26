Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.
Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
