Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

