Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 284 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $86,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 103,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UNH opened at $495.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $498.15. The company has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

