Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 87,946 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $41,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

