Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises about 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $114,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 940,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

