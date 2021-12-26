Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $67,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 639,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 558,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,159. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.