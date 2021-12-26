Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 53,924 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.84% of Glacier Bancorp worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 153,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

