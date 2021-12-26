Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 4.90% of REV Group worth $54,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of REV Group by 99,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 248,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,021. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

