Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 97.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725,238 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

