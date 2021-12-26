Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

