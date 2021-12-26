Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,515 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.