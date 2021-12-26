Sepio Capital LP Sells 757,917 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,917 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

CHTR stock opened at $648.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $674.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.61. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

