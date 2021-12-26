Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Head to Head Analysis

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CareDx alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CareDx and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 1 4 1 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

CareDx presently has a consensus price target of $97.60, suggesting a potential upside of 117.23%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.25%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than CareDx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of CareDx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -6.54% -4.24% -3.55% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareDx and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $192.19 million 12.34 -$18.71 million ($0.35) -128.37 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareDx.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats CareDx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.