SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

