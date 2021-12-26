SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 106,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 131.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 48.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

