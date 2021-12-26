SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,185.91 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

