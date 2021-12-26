SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,090 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after acquiring an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,444 shares of company stock worth $1,618,158 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

