Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Danaher by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $320.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

