Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 93,523 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,523 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

