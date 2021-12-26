Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,137 shares of company stock worth $16,818,789. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.