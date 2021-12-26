Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $243.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

