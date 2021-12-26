Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on LWSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

LWSCF opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.