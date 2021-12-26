Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $30.64 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.