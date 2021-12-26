Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

