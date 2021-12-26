Sigma Planning Corp Has $427,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.71.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

