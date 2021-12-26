Sigma Planning Corp Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

