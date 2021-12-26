Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Linde by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Linde by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Linde by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $339.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.74 and a 200 day moving average of $310.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $343.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

