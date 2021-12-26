Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $197.23 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.74 and a 200 day moving average of $178.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

