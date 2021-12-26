Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after buying an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

SNN stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

