Signaturefd LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

