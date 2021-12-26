Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of SMPL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,624 shares of company stock worth $14,669,345. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

