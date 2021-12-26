Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.43% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $28,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SKX opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

