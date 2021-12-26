SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce $128.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SDC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,202. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

