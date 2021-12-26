SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SNCAF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

