Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

DNAC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 384,029 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.