Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,663. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

