Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 132.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after buying an additional 471,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $24,971,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.22. 711,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.