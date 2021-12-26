Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.82

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.82 and traded as high as $51.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 14,827 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

