Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $71.28 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

