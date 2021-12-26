SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.18. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 40,074 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.