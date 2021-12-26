SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 0.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $298.59 and a 12-month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

