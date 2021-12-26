SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.93% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $67,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,777,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,192,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 976,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.