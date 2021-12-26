Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,538.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 59,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $212.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.